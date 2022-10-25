Life of Pilot Behind Bold Flight to South Florida in Danger if Sent Back to Cuba: Attorney

A Cuban pilot who made headlines with a bold flight to South Florida on a small plane last week is afraid his life will be in danger if he's sent back to the island, his attorney said Tuesday.

Ruben Martinez Machado is being held at a detention center while he waits to go before a judge.

Machado, 29, made his daring 200-mile journey Friday in a single engine Antonov An-2 plane, leaving Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, and landing at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

The Russian-made plane was supposed to be used for soil fumigation in Cuba, but Machado used it to escape the island.

Once he landed, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took him into custody.

His attorney, Eduardo Soto, said sending Machado back to Cuba could be a matter of life or death. But he said if they are able to establish credible fear, showing that his life would be at risk for going back, he'll likely stay in the U.S.

"After interviewing this individual extensively today, it is our belief that he has a very good credible fear," Soto said. "I don’t believe him to be in danger at this particular moment of being returned to Cuba, until he is first interviewed for his credible fear."

The flight is one of the most recent acts of desperation by Cubans to escape critical conditions on the island that include shortages of food and medicine, along with political unrest.

Soto said determining whether Machado can stay or not will be up to a judge.

"If you are able to establish credible fear, then you are for the moment allowed to remain in the United States until you see an immigration judge in which removal proceedings will begin and then you are able to seek, formally, asylum," he said.

It's unknown exactly when Machado will go before a judge but his attorney believes it will be sometime soon.