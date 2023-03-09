Light Speed Ahead: Electric, Self-Driving Vehicles Arrive at Zoo Miami

Buckle up for the latest in mobility innovation as autonomous vehicles have arrived at Zoo Miami.

“Right now what we’re doing is our demonstration project for autonomous vehicle technology which is actually a self-driven vehicle. No steering wheel, no brake pedals, a vehicle that moves around a pre-determined route,” said Carlos Cruz-Casas, Chief Innovation Officer with the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Through a test pilot program by the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, visitors to Zoo Miami can hop on the electric, self-driving car from designated pickup spots in the zoo parking lot. The shuttle, which is run by the company Beep, follows a fixed route that has been coded into a map and it will drive you to entrance.

The project is in collaboration with Miami-Dade County’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department and Beep, a leading provider of shared, electric, and autonomous mobility solutions.

“I think it’s a really smooth ride. It feels safe. There’s seatbelts. If this can get me to my car without having to tote two little kids the whole way, then I think it’s a good thing,” said passengers Megan and Jen Rafferty.

The shuttle wrapped in zebra print first appeared in Miami Dade County in September of 2022. There is also a survey where passengers can give their input and perception of the autonomous vehicles.

“We’ve been getting a lot of good feedback. So far more than 3,200 rides have been carried out. It’s not about technology necessarily, but how we address mobility challenges in our community and we cannot think of a better way to do so than actually getting our community engaged,” said Cruz-Casas.

The technology behind the shuttle is quite straightforward.

“It runs on an autonomous path. It’s a predetermined path that is mapped out by one of our teams. It has six sensors all around and it also has two 3D sensors that every single time somebody crosses the road, it will see them in 3D and be able to make that judgment to stop,” said Kyle Pease, site manager for Beep.

For safety, an attendant is always onboard to ensure the shuttle is running smoothly. They provide passengers with a safety briefing prior to the shuttle’s movement and they can take over control at any time.

The vehicle is also continuously monitored by Beep’s Command Center.

The demonstration project is funded by the Knight Foundation and if it’s successful, we could see more of these self-driving shuttles in the future rotation of public transportation in Miami-Dade County.

“What I see in these types of shuttles and autonomous vehicle technology applied to transit is more of a feeder system. A system that can take you to the rail and to the bus system in order to get around. You should expect as we get more feedback and understanding how the technology works, you should expect in the next couple years Miami-Dade County to start introducing this type of technology to our transit system,” said Cruz-Casas.

If you want to try out these vehicles for yourself, they are being tested until April 2nd. They operate Wednesday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m at Zoo Miami.

For more information, click on this link.