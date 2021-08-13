Broward

Lightning Strike Causes Fire at Margate Home

The family inside, including a child in a wheelchair, were able to escape before crews arrived at the scene

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning lightning strike caused a fire at a home Friday in Margate, with a family able to escape in time.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department spokesman Capt. Matthew Whiteshield said the fire started on the back patio of the home at 403 Southwest 65th Avenue, confirming it was caused by a lightning strike.

Whiteshield said fire crews were able to contain the fire to the patio and kept it from getting inside the home.

The family inside, including a child in a wheelchair, were able to escape before crews arrived at the scene. Fire rescue crews were able to find two dogs inside the home and took them to safety.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Browardhouse fireMargate
