Li'i, the dolphin that lived with Lolita, finds new home in Texas SeaWorld, Miami Seaquarium says

After 35 years under the care of the Miami Seaquarium, Li'i, the Pacific white sided dolphin who once shared a tank with the orca Lolita, has found a new home, the company said.

Li’i's home had been up in the air following Lolita's death, but the Miami Seaquarium said that on Sunday the dolphin had been successfully transferred to SeaWorld in San Antonio, Texas to a habitat with other dolphins of his same species.

After 35 years under the care of Miami Seaquarium, Li’i, our last Pacific white sided dolphin, who spent the last years with our beloved Lolita, was successfully moved to SeaWorld in San Antonio, Texas, to a habitat with other dolphins of his same species. After the departure of… pic.twitter.com/K25TBKre2W — Miami Seaquarium (@MiamiSeaquarium) September 25, 2023

"Although we will very much miss him, we feel happy to know this is the best for him," the company said in the post. "Thank you to all the team from Miami Seaquarium and The Dolphin Company for making this possible and thank you to all the people who always expressed their interest in Li’i’s welfare, just as we did."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the company, veterinarians and trainers from both Miami Seaquarium and SeaWorld carried out the moving process according to international procedures.

A trainer from Miami Seaquarium is accompanying Li’i in the adaptation process and will help SeaWorld’s staff to get familiar with Li’i’s needs. He will then join other Pacific white sided dolphins, some of whom he lived with previously.

"Today we are happy to welcome a new member to our SeaWorld family," said SeaWorld San Antonio in a Facebook post. "SeaWorld San Antonio is one of only two places in the United States to care for his species, and our veterinary team is experienced with caring for older animals like Li’i and can provide a custom care regimen that will be in his best interest."

While at the Seaquarium, Li'i remained in the same tank he once shared with Lolita before she died last month, but a former veterinarian for the dolphin, trainers and activists said any updated pool will be better than the conditions the dolphin was in.

Dr. Jenna Wallace, Li’i's former veterinarian, told NBC 6 she worked at Miami Seaquarium for six months back in 2021, but she became disturbed by the poor conditions and left.

“When I was employed at Miami Seaquarium, the diet for Li’i and for Toki were both cut. This led to aggression in the pool and at one point Li’i did almost die,” Wallace recalled.

Wallace was a whistleblower for the federal investigation into Miami Seaquarium and even said places like a SeaWorld location would be a good move for the dolphin.

Former trainers that NBC6 spoke to agree, but add that dolphins are social creators so it’s important that Li’i is with fellow dolphins.