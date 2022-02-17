‘Like An Angel': Family Seeks Answers in Pompano Beach Canal Murder Mystery

Family members and authorities are seeking answers in the killing of a young woman found shot to death after the car she and a toddler were riding in crashed into a Pompano Beach canal.

The 2-year-old survived the Wednesday morning incident but 22-year-old Jazzmine Brayboy was killed.

"She was like an angel, put a smile on everyone’s face,” her aunt said Thursday. "She was just loved. Everywhere she went she just set the tone, she didn’t meet anyone that didn’t love her vibe."

The aunt, who didn't want her name used, spoke Thursday as family members visited the canal in the area of Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue where the incident happened.

Brayboy and her 2-year-old godson were in a Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into the canal.

When Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, they found the 2-year-old unharmed in a car seat. Brayboy had been shot and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Homicide investigators are trying to put together what happened.

"Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to this crash, what led up to the shooting and also the circumstances surrounding this and the sequence of events," BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said.

Brayboy's aunt said she was was a maternal figure to all her younger cousins.

"She was a mom to all the little cousins, any time I called her about my child she came running," the aunt said. "So young, full of life, full of energy, very beautiful."