‘Like Sitting Ducks': Emotional First Testimony From Parkland School Shooting Survivors

The first witnesses were called to the stand Monday as the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter began with emotional testimony and shocking audio from the day of the shooting.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murder and attempted murder and is only contesting his sentence.

Prosecutor Michael Satz began with testimony from Brittany Sinitch, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who became a teacher at the school the year before the shooting.

Sinitch was in tears as she entered the courtroom and as she described the events of the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting that killed 17 and left 17 others wounded.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The courtroom heard Sinitch's 911 call from her classroom, her voice drowned out by the sound of close gunfire.

Next to testify was was Danielle Gilbert, a junior who was in psychology class when the shooting began. The teacher told students to get behind her desk.

"We were sitting like sitting ducks. We had no way to protect ourselves,” said Gilbert, who is now a student at the University of Central Florida. Four people were shot in that room, she said, including one who died.

Videos recorded on Gilbert's cellphone were played in which a fire alarm, then gunshots, then whispering can be heard.

Wounded victims cane be heard before police officers are heard yelling as the school is evacuated, and then crying is heard.

At least two parents of victims left the courtroom while the audio was being played.

The third to testify was Dylan Kraemer, a former MSD student who is now in college.

Prosecutors played cellphone video from Kraemer that showed classmates crouching behind chairs as Cruz fired through the classroom door window, the bangs reverberating over screams. One woman in the back of the courtroom yelled for prosecutors to turn it off before bailiffs asked her to be quiet.