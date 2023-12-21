‘Like the devil walking': Israel music fest guard in South Florida to share survival story

A man who was a security guard at a music festival in southern Israel when Hamas launched a horrific attack is telling his story of survival in South Florida.

Din Tesler was working at the Supernova Music Festival when terrorists struck on Oct. 7.

The 21-year-old spoke from Aventura Wednesday to recount his experience, saying talking about it has helped him cope with what he saw.

"Now I’m here to tell you my story. What happened through my eyes," Tesler said. "The speeches and the talking, it’s also kind of my therapy to go and tell and go and share."

Tesler said he was working security when all the sudden he saw rockets flying above him and gunmen running toward him.

"I don’t know how to explain it in words but it was like the devil walking," he said. "I started to see the shooting and heard the shooting."

Tesler and a group of people started running for their lives as gunshots continued to ring out.

"Me and a group of 8, 9, 10 people, something like that, ran into the woods. From hideout to hideout, from bush to bush," he said. "They just murdered most of the group. I see how they’re falling down."

Tesler said he ran for hours, then hid in a cactus bush for more than eight hours as he heard the gunmen just steps away.

At one point he said he started texting goodbyes to his family.

"To my mom, to my brother, that I love them," Tesler said.

It was at that moment that Tesler said he thought he would die.

"At that time, it was accepting the death or to stand and realize that you’re going to die. Just close my eyes and waiting for the moment they’re going to kill me," he said.

Exhausted, Tesler said he walked out of the bush and saw two soldiers with IDF who helped him.

"They gave me water, charged my phone, called my parents," he said.

The massacre at the music festival is believed to be among the worst involving civilians in Israeli history, with more than 350 people killed.

Tesler eventually came to the United States in November, and is working through his pain by giving his testimony.

"I don’t see any choice to be in a room, in bed crying and depressed," he said. "All the world needs to know. All the world needs to know what's actually happening, because they have to."