‘Like They Owned the Place’: Thieves Caught on Camera Vandalizing Brickell Restaurant

Jose Vazquez says he couldn’t believe it when he checked surveillance video at his restaurant and saw thieves breaking in.

“We had three people break into our venue,” said Vazquez, who owns Barsecco in Brickell. “They were walking around like they owned the place.”

On May 1, surveillance video caught three people inside the restaurant around 1 a.m.

Vazquez says they stole a speaker, artwork and a $1,500 sign. They also ripped wires from the DJ booth and destroyed equipment.

“It’s pretty disappointing and upsetting,” he said.

The restaurant has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vazquez says he didn’t know something happened until Friday when they stopped by and noticed things were missing.

“It took us almost a week to realize what happened,” he said.

Vazquez says the thieves took their time, spending at least 20 minutes inside.

“I think they were drunk cause one was even passed out face first on the couch,” he said.

The owner says at least $5,000 worth of damage was done. It’s a hit he says couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“All the restaurants are suffering so much,” Vazquez said. “Every penny counts.”

The owner says he’s offering a $1,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.