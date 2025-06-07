Li'l Abner residents say they're sick and without power as they fight eviction

The remaining residents at a Sweetwater mobile home park say they are getting sick and are left without electricity as they fight to keep their homes.

The complaints come as demolition crews are already tearing down homes just days after hundreds of families at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park received eviction notices.

On Friday night, several residents were without power after a transformer was damaged. It’s one of a few issues neighbors are complaining about since demolition started.

Neighbors also say they are getting sick, alleging some of the homes already torn down have asbestos.

More than 200 families are now facing eviction despite months of legal disputes and a mounting pushback from residents who say they won’t back down.

The owner of the property has officially filed eviction notices against 218 households that refused to leave by a previously set deadline in May.

That date marked roughly seven months since residents were first told they would need to vacate the land so it could be redeveloped into affordable housing.

More than 600 families have accepted a buyout. Those who haven't say they will stay here as long as they can.

"I feel stressed out, I feel really anxious," one resident said. "What am I gonna do with four kids? The rent is so high, I can’t afford it. We can’t even save money because we’re still paying rent here. They’re still charging us rent."

"That is saying we don’t care about you, we don’t care about demolition, we don’t care if the contamination is making your community sick," another resident said. "We don’t care about that, we just care about trying to tell us that we need to move away. They’re using every single thing they can to put pressure on our community."

NBC6 reached out to the demolition company but have not received a response.