Lincoln Diaz-Balart, former congressman from Miami, dies at 70

Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a Cuban-American ex-congressman from Miami, has died at age 70, his family said Monday.

Diaz-Balart was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1986, then served in the Florida Senate from 1989 to 1992.

He served in Congress from 1993 to 2011 in Florida's 21st District. After politics, he practiced law and served as chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute.

His younger brother, Mario Diaz-Balart, a congressman for Florida's 26th District, posted about the death on X.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lincoln Diaz-Balart. Defender of the silenced and oppressed, author of the democracy requirement for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Cuban dictatorship, and the author of the Nicaraguan. Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA). Lincoln’s legacy of achievements will endure for generations, and continues through the work of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) which he co-founded in 2003," the post read. "Lincoln’s profound love for the United States, and his relentless commitment to the cause of a free Cuba, guided him throughout his life and his 24 years in elected public service, including 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives."

Lincoln Diaz-Balart leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Cristina, his son Daniel and daughter-in-law Estefania, and two grandsons.