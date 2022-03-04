Miami-Dade

Lineup Announced for 2022 Rolling Loud Music Festival

The event, taking place July 22nd to the 24th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, will feature headline acts Kanye West on Friday followed by Future (Saturday) and Kendrick Lamar (Sunday)

Fans of hip hop and rap music will get a chance to see some of the biggest names in South Florida this summer for the Rolling Loud music festival.

The event, taking place July 22nd to the 24th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, will feature headline acts Kanye West on Friday followed by Future (Saturday) and Kendrick Lamar (Sunday).

Other acts scheduled to perform include 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, DaBaby, Soulja Boy along with South Florida natives Kodak Black and City Girls.

Tickets go on sale Monday at noon.

To buy tickets and for more information on the event, click on this link.

