Lionel Messi spotted across South Florida ahead of Inter Miami debut

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi has been spotted in numerous locations across South Florida, fueling a phenomenon dubbed "Messi mania."

The star arrived in South Florida on Tuesday ahead of his Inter Miami debut, which will take place July 21.

He met with his future Inter Miami teammates and underwent training on Thursday, ESPN reported.

Messi was also spotted at an Italian restaurant in Miami Beach, Cafe Prima Pasta on Wednesday night.

He made a cameo on the restaurant's Instagram page in a post that garnered over 2,000 likes.

Messi's move to the American soccer club marked one of the most high-profile signings in Major League Soccer history.

Messi is expected to make his debut for the Herons against Mexican team Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup.