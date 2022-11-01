Lisa Could Become Category 1 Hurricane Before Landfall; Tropical Storm Martin Forms

Tropical Storm Lisa continued its push west Tuesday and could become the next hurricane during the final month of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season while Tropical Storm Martin formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Lisa has winds of 60 miles per hour as it moves west at 14 mph, currently 320 miles east of Isla Roatan, Honduras according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Bay Islands and a hurricane watch is in effect for the Belize coast from north of Puerto Barrios to south of Chetumal. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bay Island and the entire north coast of Honduras.

A tropical storm watch is also in effect for parts of Guatemala and Mexico.

Forecasts have the storm passing over the Cayman Islands Tuesday before intensifying. It is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Central America region along the coast of Belize and Honduras.

As much as eight inches of rainfall could come to parts of Belize and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

Martin formed Tuesday to the east-northeast of Bermuda with winds of 50 mph. While it is forecast to become a hurricane, it is moving to the east away from land.

Neither is expected to have any impacts on Florida or the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, one below their prediction released in April.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.