Lisa Expected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall in Central America Wednesday

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to become the next hurricane Wednesday during the final month of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season before making landfall on the coast of Central America.

Lisa has winds of 70 miles per hour as it moves west at 15 mph, currently 70 miles east of Isla Roatan, Honduras according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Bay Islands, Honduras, the coast of Belize and from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire north coast of Honduras, the north coast of Guatemala and from Puerto Costa Maya to Punta Allen, Mexico.

It is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall as early as Wednesday evening in the Central America region along the coast of Belize and Honduras.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As much as 10 inches of rainfall could come to parts of Belize and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Martin formed Tuesday to the east-northeast of Bermuda and now has with winds of 65 mph. While it is forecast to become a hurricane, it is moving to the east away from land.

Neither is expected to have any impacts on Florida or the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, one below their prediction released in April.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.