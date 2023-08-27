Little girl saves mother, brother from house fire in Davie

A little girl earned the title of a hero after saving her mom and brother from a house fire in Davie.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the fire seems to have originated from the kitchen but was quickly put out and prevented any further spread to other homes.

Fire rescue officials say that all four people in the home were evacuated including the two children and two adults.

“Yesterday, I bought an oven from Walmart, maybe, I don’t know, since it was cheap. I paid like 15 – 18 dollars in Walmart, that’s the only reason. Yesterday, I made pizza for my kids,” said Melissa Cristo, one of the victims.

“I don’t know how it happened, I had a fire in my kitchen, I didn’t realize. My daughter told me,” Cristo added.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help assist the family, while Davie fire inspectors determine the cause of the flames.

There were no reported injuries according to officials.