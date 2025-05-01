Little Haiti barbershop owner was dealing drugs out of business: Miami Police

The owner of a Little Haiti barbershop wasn't just cutting hair, he was also allegedly dealing drugs out of the business, Miami Police said.

Stanley R. Gabot, 57, was arrested Wednesday on charges including selling rock cocaine, possession of rock cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis with the intent to sell, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to arrest reports, Gabot is the owner of Fresh Kut Barbershop at 5912 Northeast 2nd Avenue, where he allegedly ran a side business as a pusher.

Working undercover, Miami Police made multiple drug purchases from Gabot, who kept the narcotics in a black bag at his barber station, the reports said.

On March 11, a Miami Police agent paid $20 for four loose pieces of rock cocaine from Gabot, and on April 23, an agent paid $20 for two loose pieces of rock cocaine, the reports said.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at the barbershop, where they found a cache of drugs at Gabot's barber station, including 21.1 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5 grams of suspected rock cocaine, and 44.2 grams of suspected marijuana, along with digital scales, the reports said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed police raiding the business and taking several people into custody, though it appears Gabot is the only one facing charges.

Gabot wasn't at the barbershop during the raid but was later arrested and booked into jail. He appeared in court on Thursday where a judge set his bond at $25,500.