Crews worked early Thursday morning to put out a fire that broke out inside of a Little Havana restaurant.

Miami Fire Rescue officials say the blaze started just after 5:30 a.m. at the taco restaurant located at the 500 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.

Officials said no one was hurt during the fire and they were able to save the structure, but it suffered heavy damage from the smoke and flames.

No word was released on what caused the fire to start.