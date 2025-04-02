LIV Golf returns to Miami at the Blue Monster at Doral: What to know

LIV Golf is coming back to Miami for a third year, and will once again be a Spring event.

The PGA Tour’s rival is holding their Miami tournament from April 4-5, just a week before The Masters in Augusta.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With icons like Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Dustin Johnson set to take on the famous Blue Monster at Doral, this looks like a perfect warmup for those seeking the Green Jacket at Augusta the following week.

REPEATING 2024

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During last year's tournament, it was the first time LIV Golf came down during the regular season instead of during the Team Championship in October, as was done the first two years.

The same schedule is being done for this years tournament and it will also be the second time the iconic Blue Monster at Trump National Doral will host a LIV event a week before the legendary courses at Augusta National.

FORMAT

For those unfamiliar with how LIV Golf works, the tournament consists of 13 teams of four players and two wild cards for a grand total of 54 players, according to LIV Golf’s website.

This year, LIV Golf hosts 14 events across the world and each event consists of three rounds of 18-holes for a total of 54 holes of stroke play.

Now all 54 players compete for the Individual Competition which takes place throughout the season.

Starting in 2025, all four scores count in each round for every team.

According to LIV Golf, this year's adjustment will increase the drama and volatility on the team leaderboard throughout the three tournament days, putting added pressure on every player.

PRIZE MONEY

The purse for this year’s competition stands at $25 million, with $20 million allotted for the individual competition and $5 million to the Team Championship, according to LIV Golf.

The winner’s share will be $4 million to the winner of the individual competition and $3 million to the winner of the Team Competition.

THE BLUE MONSTER AT DORAL

The iconic Blue Monster Course at Doral is one of the most challenging courses in the PGA Tour and, now the LIV Golf tour.

Boasting an impressive 7,701 yards, this par-72 course has been hosting elite championships since 1962.

The famous 18th hole is traditionally considered one of the most difficult holes in golf, according to LIV Golf.

Featuring deep bunkers, long fairways, and a deep Bermuda grass rough the course is set to give even the most experienced golfers a hard time.

You can catch the LIV Golf starting on Friday April 4 to April 6 on FOX Sports.