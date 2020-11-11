LIVE RADAR: Eta Becomes Hurricane, Forecast to Strike Florida

WATCH LIVE: First Alert Doppler 6000 in the player above.

Hurricane Eta does not appear to be done with the state of Florida and is forecast to make a second landfall in the state as early as Thursday.

Landfall is expected north of Tampa at which point forecasters expect the system to go back to a tropical storm.

Eta’s latest twist comes as cities in South Florida mopped up after Eta flooded some urban areas with a deluge that swamped entire neighborhoods and filled some homes with rising water that did not drain for hours.

It was the 28th named storm in a busy hurricane season, and the first to make landfall in Florida. This year tied the record with 2005, when Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma struck the Gulf Coast. But that was before Theta formed late Monday night over the northeast Atlantic, becoming the basin's 29th named storm to eclipse the 2005 record.