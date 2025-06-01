first alert weather

LIVE RADAR: Severe thunderstorm warning expires for parts of Broward County

The severe thunderstorm warning ended at 11:54 a.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired for parts of Broward County Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, the following areas in Broward County were under the severe thunderstorm warning:

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • Parkland
  • Coral Springs
  • Margate
  • Tamarac
  • Lakeview
  • Boca Raton

The severe thunderstorm warning ended at 11:54 a.m.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Some isolated storms could turn severe today due to the damaging wind and frequent lightning. We’ll keep scattered downpours in the forecast through the afternoon but calm down into the evening.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherBroward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us