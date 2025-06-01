LIVE RADAR: Severe thunderstorm warning expires for parts of Broward County

A severe thunderstorm warning expired for parts of Broward County Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
According to the NWS, the following areas in Broward County were under the severe thunderstorm warning:
- Parkland
- Coral Springs
- Margate
- Tamarac
- Lakeview
- Boca Raton
The severe thunderstorm warning ended at 11:54 a.m.
Some isolated storms could turn severe today due to the damaging wind and frequent lightning. We’ll keep scattered downpours in the forecast through the afternoon but calm down into the evening.