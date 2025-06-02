LIVE RADAR: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Miami-Dade

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, the following areas in Miami-Dade are under the flash flood warning:

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami Gardens

North Miami

North Miami Beach

Opa-Locka

Bunche Park

The flash flood warning will last until 4:45 p.m.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Flash Flood Warning including Miami Gardens FL, North Miami FL and North Miami Beach FL until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/z2U1kh7bLq — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 2, 2025

A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward but has since expired.