Weather

LIVE RADAR: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Miami-Dade

The flash flood warning will last until 4:45 p.m

By NBC6

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, the following areas in Miami-Dade are under the flash flood warning:

  • Miami Gardens
  • North Miami
  • North Miami Beach
  • Opa-Locka
  • Bunche Park

The flash flood warning will last until 4:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward but has since expired.

