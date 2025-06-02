LIVE RADAR: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Miami-Dade

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
According to the NWS, the following areas in Miami-Dade are under the flash flood warning:
- Miami Gardens
- North Miami
- North Miami Beach
- Opa-Locka
- Bunche Park
The flash flood warning will last until 4:45 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Miami Gardens FL, North Miami FL and North Miami Beach FL until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/z2U1kh7bLq— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 2, 2025
A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward but has since expired.