LIVE RADAR: Track Potential Tropical Cyclone Four's path as the system nears

Tropical storm warnings and watches were issued for portions of the Florida Keys and the state's west coast Friday for a potential tropical cyclone that could become 2024's next named storm.

The system is expected to become more organized as it moves out into the Straits of Florida Saturday morning and makes landfall somewhere on the west coast of the peninsula.

As far as rainfall, which will be the biggest impact of this system, A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of South Florida.

The NWS is forecasting a stunning 4-8” with a bull’s eye up to 12”. Flooding is absolutely the biggest threat for Saturday. Sunday will still be unsettled and squally, but with the storm lifting to the north, there will be a little bit less rain and wind, and a few more sunny breaks.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 54 Florida counties ahead of the possibility of heavy rain and flooding associated with the tropical disturbance.