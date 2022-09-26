Live Tracker: Now a Hurricane Again, See Where Ian Is Headed Next

Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the United States, is back to hurricane force after becoming a tropical storm while crossing across central Florida Thursday.

Ian made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding.

The monster storm left a path of destruction along the southwest Florida coastline after making landfall around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in Cayo Costa, about 20 miles west-northwest of Fort Meyers the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm flooded homes on both of the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses.

"The impacts of this storm are historic, and the damage that was done has been historic," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We've never seen a flood event like this, we've never seen storm surge of this magnitude."