Live updates: Multiple injured as active shooter reported at Florida State University

Multiple patients have been hospitalized after an active shooter was reported at Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee, NBC News reports

By NBC6

  • Police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.
  • The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the student union
  • At least six people were hospitalized, including one person who was in critical condition and five others in serious condition
  • People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded
  • Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X
  • Other videos showed students and others running on the campus

At least six people were hospitalized as police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

