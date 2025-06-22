Live updates: Florida Panthers parade of victory

What to Know The parade is set to begin at noon and will take place along State Road A1A, starting at Riomar Street and ending just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Northbound A1A will be closed, and so will the streets that lead there from North Birch Road and Seabreeze Boulevard. That includes all the streets south of Vistamar Street up to and including Southeast 5th Street.

Alternative modes of transportation are encouraged so you don't get stuck in traffic and miss the festivities. Consider calling a rideshare, biking, carpooling or even taking the water taxi.

Thousands of fans are expected to join the Florida Panthers on their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory parade this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

NBC6 will have live coverage starting at noon as the parade goes along State Road A1A, starting at Riomar Street and ending just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (across from Hotel Maren) at Southeast 5th Street.

The ceremony is at 1:30 p.m., near the parade's end.

