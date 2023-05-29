traffic

Loaded Gas Tanker Overturns on I-595 Causing Road Closures, Impacting Traffic

By Monica Galarza

A Monday morning collision between a car and a loaded gasoline tanker along Interstate 595 caused the tanker to ultimately flip onto its side causing major road closures as a result.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 9 a.m. the tanker and another vehicle were traveling westbound on Interstate 595 (SR 862), east of Interstate 95 (SR 9) when a sideswipe collision occurred causing the tanker to veer into the grass median and overturn onto its side.

Personnel is currently offloading 90,000 gallons of gas into a second trailer, which the FHP estimates will take a couple of hours to complete.

There were no reported injuries by either driver and no other traffic was involved, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, there a small fuel leak, but it was quickly secured by their hazardous materials team.

Eastbound/Westbound lanes on I-595 have been closed, which is affecting the entry to the airport and to Port Everglades.

Eastbound lanes are being diverted to the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95. Westbound lanes are being diverted to I-95 southbound. Westbound lanes at US1/Port Everglades will also be closed.

