Loaded gun found at Miramar High School a day after student brought gun

A loaded gun was found at Miramar High School a day after a student was arrested for bringing an unloaded gun to the school, police said.

Miramar Police and Broward County Public Schools officials confirmed the loaded gun was found at the school on Tuesday.

Police and Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn were expected to give more details at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

A student was arrested on Monday for bringing a gun to Miramar High, but police said it wasn't loaded and the student didn't have ammunition.