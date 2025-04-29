Miramar

Loaded gun found at Miramar High School a day after student brought gun

Miramar Police and Broward County Public Schools officials confirmed the loaded gun was found at the school on Tuesday

A loaded gun was found at Miramar High School a day after a student was arrested for bringing an unloaded gun to the school, police said.

Police and Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn were expected to give more details at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

A student was arrested on Monday for bringing a gun to Miramar High, but police said it wasn't loaded and the student didn't have ammunition.

