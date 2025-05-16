Palm Beach County

Loaded gun found in backpack of elementary school student in Palm Beach County: Principal

The weapon was found at Panther Run Elementary School, located at 10775 Lake Worth Road near Wellington, NBC affiliate WPTV reported, citing Principal Risa Suarez.

By Briana Trujillo

Authorities say they found a loaded gun in the backpack of an elementary school student in Palm Beach County on Thursday.

The weapon was found at Panther Run Elementary School, located at 10775 Lake Worth Road near Wellington, NBC affiliate WPTV reported, citing Principal Risa Suarez.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a statement sent to families and staff, Suarez said a student "came forward to a trusted adult and reported that they had discovered a dangerous item in their backpack."

School police were "immediately involved" and recovered a loaded gun from the student's backpack without disrupting the school day, the letter reads.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The child did not display the gun or use it in a threatening manner, Suarez wrote.

"The student is now subject to consequences as outlined in our Student Code of Conduct," she said.

School police and local law enforcement are actively investigating the circumstances of the incident, including "determining how the student came into possession of the firearm."

Local

6 to Know 4 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida Panthers 1 hour ago

‘The job's not done': Panthers host Leafs seeking 3rd-straight conference finals

The principal said the district would pursue criminal charges as appropriate.

"This incident serves as a critical reminder for all of us. Families, we strongly encourage you to make it a regular practice to check your child’s backpack each morning," the letter goes on. "We also ask that you ensure any items in your home that should not come to school, especially weapons, are always safely and securely stored."

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountySchools
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us