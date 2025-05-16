Loaded gun found in backpack of elementary school student in Palm Beach County: Principal

Authorities say they found a loaded gun in the backpack of an elementary school student in Palm Beach County on Thursday.

The weapon was found at Panther Run Elementary School, located at 10775 Lake Worth Road near Wellington, NBC affiliate WPTV reported, citing Principal Risa Suarez.

In a statement sent to families and staff, Suarez said a student "came forward to a trusted adult and reported that they had discovered a dangerous item in their backpack."

School police were "immediately involved" and recovered a loaded gun from the student's backpack without disrupting the school day, the letter reads.

The child did not display the gun or use it in a threatening manner, Suarez wrote.

"The student is now subject to consequences as outlined in our Student Code of Conduct," she said.

School police and local law enforcement are actively investigating the circumstances of the incident, including "determining how the student came into possession of the firearm."

The principal said the district would pursue criminal charges as appropriate.

"This incident serves as a critical reminder for all of us. Families, we strongly encourage you to make it a regular practice to check your child’s backpack each morning," the letter goes on. "We also ask that you ensure any items in your home that should not come to school, especially weapons, are always safely and securely stored."