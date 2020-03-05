Loaded Gun Found in Student’s Backpack at South Broward High

A student at South Broward High School in Hollywood was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, police said.

The student was arrested Wednesday at the school at 1901 N. Federal Highway, a Hollywood Police arrest report said.

According to the report, another student tipped off staff about the gun, and when officers checked the studen't backpack, they found the small black handgun inside a pencil case.

The gun was loaded but had no rounds in the chamber, the report said. The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.