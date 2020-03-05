Hollywood

Loaded Gun Found in Student’s Backpack at South Broward High

Student charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, Hollywood Police said

File image: Hollywood Police outside South Broward High School.
NBC 6

A student at South Broward High School in Hollywood was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, police said.

The student was arrested Wednesday at the school at 1901 N. Federal Highway, a Hollywood Police arrest report said.

According to the report, another student tipped off staff about the gun, and when officers checked the studen't backpack, they found the small black handgun inside a pencil case.

Local

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

2 Drivers Rushed To Hospital After Crash Flips SUV in Allapattah

Pompano Beach 5 hours ago

Fort Lauderdale Officer in Patrol Car Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

The gun was loaded but had no rounds in the chamber, the report said. The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodBroward County
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us