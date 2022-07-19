Lobster Mini-Season: Here's What You Need To Know Before Going Out on The Water

Florida's lobster mini-season is days away, and if you plan to head out on the water, there are a few rules to keep in mind.

The mini-season runs from midnight at 12:01 on July 27 through midnight on July 28.

There are some rules for those going lobster hunting during the mini-season:

All boaters must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a lobster permit

There is a daily bag limit of SIX lobsters per person per day if you're hunting in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park. There is a daily bag limit of 12 lobsters per person per day if you are lobster hunting anywhere else in Florida.

The possession limit on the water is the same as the daily bag. However, the possession limit off the water is the same as the daily bag on the first day of the mini-season, but it is double the daily bag on the second day of the mini-season.

The minimum size limit is larger than three inches and it must be measured in the water. All boaters must have a measuring device required at all times

Night diving is not allowed in Monroe County during the mini-season

To know more rules and regulations for the lobster mini-season, click here

Meantime, Miami Dade County Parks released an advisory on Tuesday urging boaters going out on the water to keep several things in mind:

Have all safety equipment, life vests and working boat lights

Review all boating rules and regulations during mini-season

Raise your dive flags and stay within a safe distance of your boat

Officials said that Haulover Park will be operating with a limited capacity because of ongoing construction.

Other marinas will have extended hours but the county expects marinas to fill up fast.