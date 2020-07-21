Lobster Mini-Season Still On in the Keys, Despite COVID Concerns

Monroe County commissioners have decided against cancelling the year's lobster mini-season.

The Florida Keys summer tradition was on the rocks due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Commissioners feared that the two-day bonanza would draw large crowds and contribute to a spread of the virus.

However, during an emergency commission meeting on Tuesday, county officials chose not to send a letter cancelling the event to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

That means from July 29th to the 30th, boaters will be free to catch the crustaceans.

However, the county did decide to close public boat ramps in Islamorada and Key Largo between July 24th and August 9th. Public access will be restricted at ramps at Rowell’s Park and Bay Drive. Boat ramps at Sunset Point and Harry Harris Park will only be accessible to residents.

Tuesday's emergency meeting also addressed some lingering COVID-19 restrictions, like the number of people allowed in a vacation rental.

Back in June, the county opened its doors to tourists for the first time in months.

Commissioners decided on Tuesday that vacation rentals should limit two people per bedroom, plus two more, meaning a two-bedroom vacation rental can only have a maximum of six people.

As of Tuesday, Monroe County has 935 coronavirus cases, according to numbers by Florida's Department of Health.