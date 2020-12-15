‘Lobster Trap Holiday Tree' Highlights Key West Decorations

A holiday tree made of festively decorated lobster traps is greeting patrons of the Key West Historic Seaport, celebrating the holiday season and Florida Keys commercial fishing heritage.

Adorned with twinkling lights, garland and red ribbons, the unusual tree, created from some 45 traps, is a focal point on the half-mile-long harbor walk that winds through the seaport.

Once home to Key West’s commercial shrimping fleet and other maritime industries, the seaport today is an enclave of charter fishing, eco-tour and excursion boats as well as waterfront restaurants and boutiques.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Each holiday season, the harbor walk is decorated with tens of thousands of lights, lighted palm trees and maritime-themed trees.

It’s all part of Key West Holiday Fest, an annual celebration that continues through Dec. 31 and is focused this year on outdoor events and ways to enjoy seasonal traditions while safeguarding against the spread of coronavirus.

Facial coverings are required in Key West inside commercial venues as well as outside, including the harbor walk and seaport.