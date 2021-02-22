Local Blood Center Taking Donations to Assist Hospitals Impacted by Winter Storms

A local blood center in South Florida is accepting donations to help those hospitals across the country impacted due to the recent severe winter storms.

Innovative Transfusion Medicine, a local non-profit center which serves hospitals across the country, will accept donations this week at their Miami Lakes facility (5753 Miami Lakes Drive) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

All donors must be 17 years of age or older and weigh 110 pounds or more. Photo ID is required, and all donors will be screened for COVID-19 with social distancing and other precautions being maintained.

Donors will receive snack and refreshments as well as a special gift.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For more information, call (786) 406-2734.