Local Carnival Costume Company Hosting Free COVID Testing

Before you can attend Miami Carnival, officials are requiring a COVID PCR test no earlier than Wednesday, according to officials.

In Miami, Gen X Carnival, a local carnival costume design company, held a free COVID testing site outside the Doubletree Hilton Hotel Convention Center.

You must be tested in order to receive your Carnival costume.

A woman says she’s been waiting for Carnival all year and says has no problem taking a COVID test if means she can attend.

"Whatever it takes to get on the road, get your COVID test done, wear your mask. Don't suffocate. But you know... you do what you gotta do to have fun," said Rhea, who was waiting in line for her costume.

Gen X Carnival will have free COVID testing on Thursday and Friday for those attending Carnival.

Officials are requiring everyone to wear a mask must be worn at Miami Carnival.