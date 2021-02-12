Local CrossFit Kicks Off Fundraiser in Honor of Slain FBI Agent

An incredible tribute to fallen FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger is underway this weekend in South Florida.

CrossFit Pompano Beach kicked off the “Lift Like Laura” workout Friday, which featured all of the special agent’s favorite exercises. Laura was an avid CrossFitter and beloved at her gym in Coral Springs.

The owners of CrossFit Vice are hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 13, and all the proceeds will go to Laura’s family.

Laura was killed in Sunrise on Feb. 2 when a suspect wanted for violent crimes against children shot and killed her and another agent while they tried to serve a search warrant at the suspect’s home.

People were honored to lift in her memory Friday.

“To honor her and do her favorite workout, what she enjoyed doing, that’s what I was thinking about today while doing it. The CrossFit community helps to grieve the loss,” said Lori Kupferman of CrossFit Pompano Beach.

“That extra push that’s on your mind during the workout, that extra effort to honor them and what they sacrificed,” said Matt Mullins of CrossFit Pompano Beach.

Gyms as far away as South Carolina are doing the “Lift Like Laura” workout this weekend. The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Vice in Coral Springs.