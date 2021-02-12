FBI Shooting

Local CrossFit Kicks Off Fundraiser in Honor of Slain FBI Agent

”Lift Like Laura” workout includes the special agent’s favorite exercises

By Marissa Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

An incredible tribute to fallen FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger is underway this weekend in South Florida.

CrossFit Pompano Beach kicked off the “Lift Like Laura” workout Friday, which featured all of the special agent’s favorite exercises. Laura was an avid CrossFitter and beloved at her gym in Coral Springs.

The owners of CrossFit Vice are hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 13, and all the proceeds will go to Laura’s family.

FBI Shooting Feb 6

FBI Agent Schwartzenberger Remembered for Protecting Children

FBI Shooting Feb 2

Veteran FBI Agent Killed in Sunrise Specialized in Crimes Against Kids Investigations

Laura was killed in Sunrise on Feb. 2 when a suspect wanted for violent crimes against children shot and killed her and another agent while they tried to serve a search warrant at the suspect’s home.

People were honored to lift in her memory Friday.

“To honor her and do her favorite workout, what she enjoyed doing, that’s what I was thinking about today while doing it. The CrossFit community helps to grieve the loss,” said Lori Kupferman of CrossFit Pompano Beach.

“That extra push that’s on your mind during the workout, that extra effort to honor them and what they sacrificed,” said Matt Mullins of CrossFit Pompano Beach.

Gyms as far away as South Carolina are doing the “Lift Like Laura” workout this weekend. The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Vice in Coral Springs.

This article tagged under:

FBI ShootingPompano Beachcrossfitlaura schwartzenberger
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us