Local Dance School Continues Performing Through a Pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, Miami’s Armour Dance Theatre adjusted performances and classes so students can continue to learn and find joy in the art of dance.

The group has remained committed to their afterschool program, serving hundreds of kids here in South Florida.

Roughly 400 children receive scholarships for a comprehensive after school program and an additional 200 receive scholarships at the main site in South Miami. These after-school community outreach programs are located in Perrine, West Coconut Grove, Little Haiti and Miami Gardens.

At these programs, students like 10-year-old Timia Cleare learn the foundations of dance.

“When you first start, you are a bit scared and you are not really sure," Cleare said.

Cleare has been attending the afterschool program for almost four years and has preformed in "The Nutcracker" several times.

“When you do it more than one time, you get the hang of of it," she added.

“They understand that it takes a long time to get good at something," Youth Ballet director Ruth Wiesen said. "Those are life skills they take into anything that they do in life.”

With support from The Children’s Trust and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, over 400 students including kids like Timia can participate in dance classes with Armour.

