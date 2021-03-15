Local Doctors Address Misinformation Tied to COVID-19 Vaccine, Infertility

Some people are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine for a number of reasons. Among the concerns is infertility.

Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey of Conceptions Florida and Dr. Jennifer Schell of Concierge Postpartum Care say the COVID-19 vaccines do not have a negative effect on fertility.

“The vaccine doesn’t seem to affect fertility in any way because it’s an mRNA vaccine, which what it does is boost the immune system to react against the actual novel coronavirus," said Dr. Hernandez-Rey, an infertility specialist.

At Conceptions Florida, they receive five to 10 calls a day from patients worried about the vaccine and fertility.

“I’ve been through so much already that I was scared. We didn’t know enough about the virus,” said Natalie Rey, a patient at Conceptions Florida.

Dr. Jennifer Schell, an OBGYN, says she has also received dozens of questions on Instagram about the vaccine. This prompted her to upload posts addressing vaccine misinformation.

"As a mother, it is normal to have some hesitation and some fear of something that is new, and it is true there are no long-term studies, but there are also no long-term studies on what this virus can do to your body," Dr. Schell said.

Both doctors say the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks of contracting the virus.

"The virus does affect male fertility and that's why there has been a push for sperm-cryopreservation in case they do contract the virus. Getting the vaccine would be preventative," Dr. Hernandez-Rey said.

“There is a new study that shows that if a mother who is breastfeeding received the vaccine the antibodies she produces do pass on to the baby, which is excellent," Dr. Schell said.