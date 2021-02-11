Local Events Commemorate Victims of Parkland Shooting

Local cities and organizations are hosting various events to commemorate the third anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting tragedy, which resulted in 17 deaths after a gunman breached campus.

“At a time when it’s difficult to physically come together, we are grateful to be able to provide our community the opportunity to virtually come together and make a difference in people’s lives,” said Parkland Director of Communications Todd DeAngelis in a press release.

“Parkland and the larger MSD community have shown a tendency toward always helping others,” DeAngelis added. “We’re grateful for this chance to literally give people a home.”

The City of Parkland is collaborating with Food For The Poor for a fundraiser to build 20 homes for families in Honduras. The fundraiser takes the place of an in-person service project held in years past.

Parkland will also host a commemoration on Sunday, February 14th at at 5:30 p.m. at Pines Trail Park (10555 Trails End). The event will feature therapy dogs, community message boards and a brief ceremony, and it will be livestreamed on the city's social media pages.

The City of Pembroke Pines is hosting a prayer vigil on Sunday, February 14th at 6 p.m. at the Charles F. Dodge City Center Plaza. The event will be livestreamed via Facebook. Attendees must have facial coverings and practice social distancing.

The City of Margate is hosting a vigil on Sunday, February 14th at 5:30 p.m. at the Margate Sports Complex (1695 Banks Road). 17 lanterns will be released at 6:17 p.m. in honor of the 17 lives lost, and candles will be given out to attendees.

Broward County Public Schools will observe a moment of reflection to honor and remember the victims on February 12th at 10:17 a.m. Schools have been encouraged to engage students in activities and volunteer service projects throughout the week leading up to February 14th.

