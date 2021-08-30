Local Group Providing Aid to Gulf Coast Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ida

For volunteers at the Global Empowerment Mission, it has been an around the clock effort over the past months helping victims of the Surfside condo collapse, California wildfires and the earthquake in Haiti.

Now, it's the people in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast region in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

For several days, the group has been working at its warehouse in Doral in anticipation of what was a Category 4 storm at landfall.

“We we’re scheduling volunteers here all weekend, packing boxes when this thing was offshore knowing in foresight what was going to happen,” President Michael Capponi said.

The organization sent a truck of supplies valued at over $150,000 to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday morning. Capponi said several more trucks will follow, with each having enough emergency kits to help 1,000 families of five.

“It has blankets, it has hygiene kits, COVID kits, food for a couple days, snacks, things of that nature,” he added.

Ignas Jurkonis, the President of Unlimited Carrier, said the company signed on to help transport the items as quickly as possible.

“We are trying to watch the happenings closely and all of the team is ready to help. The dispatch team and all of the drivers, they’re all ready to support,” he said.

Donations can be dropped off at the warehouse, located at 10300 NW 19th Street #104 in Doral, while monetary donations can be made by clicking here.