Local Kid Becomes Entrepreneur, Creates Clothing Line to Inspire Others

Samuel Baker created a clothing line called “Persevere Gear” during the height of the pandemic in 2020. He says he came up with the name to help inspire others to never give when they are faced with a challenge.

“My parents would tell me to never give up and persevere," the 12-year-old said.

Baker told NBC 6 when middle school would get tough, he would remember what his parents would tell him - to persevere.

"I was thinking about word for a very long time and I wanted to turn it into something big," he added. "So, I turned it into my clothing brand, Persevere Gear. To help inspire others like my parents did."

This young entrepreneur began selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, and basketball shorts with a monthly pop-up shop at Pembroke Lakes Mall.

“People would walk up to me and asked what my name is and I’ll give them all my business information,” he said.

Because he was selling so much, Baker had to expand to selling online and through social media. His customers would even ask for custom made gear.

Baker calls himself “the kid entrepreneur” and has advice for kids his age who are thinking about starting their own businesses.

“Keep dreaming on what they’re doing and have a passion for it," he said. "Because if you don’t have a passion for it, it’s really nothing. As long as you have a passion for it and support with your family and all that, you can do anything you really want to.”

For more information about Persevere Gear and where to get your own gear, click here.