Local Krav Maga instructor offering free class after seeing rise in crimes against women

Julio Anta says he decided to offer free classes after seeing cornering trends in crimes against women and wants to make sure everyone is prepared in case of an emergency

By Lena Salzbank

A local Krav Maga instructor in Doral is giving back to the community by offering a free class to women who want to learn how to defend themselves.

Julio Anta says he decided to offer free classes after seeing cornering trends in crimes against women and wants to make sure everyone is prepared in case of an emergency.

“A lot of women feel it’s never gonna happen to them; some have boyfriends or husbands and say oh my husband will take care of me,” said Anta. “I feel like women more than men need to be able to walk in peace.”

Women will learn combat conditioning as well as how to use everyday objects as weapons if they need to defend themselves.

“We are gonna teach them how to use improvised weapons, cell phones, bottles if you have a bottle, cups if you have a cup,” said Anta.

The class will be held Thursday night between 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Anta's Fitness and Self Defense studio, located at 10721 Northwest 58th Street in Doral. For more information, click here. 

