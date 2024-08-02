Local leaders accuse Nicolás Maduro of attempting to steal Venezuela's presidential election

South Florida leaders gathered Friday in Doral to condemn what they deemed as Nicolas Maduro's attempt to steal the Venezuelan elections.

The news conference hosted by Florida democrats, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, also featured Venezuelan community leaders.

Their harsh rebukes of the "dictator" followed the U.S.'s announcement that it recognized opposition candidate Edmundo González as the true victor.

Venezuelan activist Adelys Ferro said the community welcomes that recognition and the denouncing of the "immense and sadly historic fraud committed by the criminal dictator" Maduro.

The U.S. statement came after calls from multiple governments, including close allies of Maduro, for Venezuela's National Electoral Council to release detailed vote counts, as it has done during previous elections.

The electoral body declared Maduro the winner of the presidential election on Monday, but the main opposition coalition revealed hours later that it had evidence to the contrary in the form of more than two-thirds of the tally sheets that each electronic voting machine printed after polls closed.

“Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

