Miami Dade Commissioners held a special session Wednesday afternoon at the commission chamber in downtown Miami to go over a new resolution calling for and end to gun violence in the county.

The proposal would offer education, resources and jobs to at-risk youth.

Many community leaders showed up backing up the plan but others were skeptical if jobs will actually work to curtail the spike of recent violence.

The commission meets again on May 18th to talk about funding for the resolution.