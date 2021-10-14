Local Med Student Bikes Coast to Coast For Breast Cancer Awareness

A Miami man is giving back one mile at a time. Local Nova Southeastern University medical student Trevor Furhriman biked across the country for people battling cancer.

Furhriman told NBC 6 that he was inspired by his grandmother, who he recently lost to breast cancer just one year ago.

"When she was diagnosed, she was already stage 4," he said. "It had already gone to her spine."

When she lost her battle with breast cancer, he felt he had to do something big for his grandma. He joined with his friend and fellow medical student Eytan Mendelow to form Pedal 4 Pink.

"We thought, let’s turn as many heads as possible with this cause," Furhriman said. "My grandmother was a hero of mine! She did a lot of hard things in her life. She inspired so many people!"

So, Furhriman decided to pike over 1,700 miles from Canada to Mexico. His friend Mendelow and his dog Theodore served as the "pit crew" for the journey in July.

Mendelow says the trip was also personal for him. Hs grandmother is alive today thanks to early detection.

"98 percent is curable or treatable if detected early," he said. "Thankfully, my grandmother they caught it and she was treated appropriately."

After over two weeks, the goal was complete. They also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Women's Breast & Heart Initiative right here in South Florida.

They group is still raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.