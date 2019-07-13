Local Model Manuela Alvarez Opens for ‘Agua Bendita’ Designers at Miami Swim Week

What to Know Alvarez recently debuted inside the pages of Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Swimsuit Issue.

It was a magical night in Miami Beach as Colombian designers Catalina Alvarez and Mariana Hinestroza returned to South Florida to launch their latest Agua Bendita swimwear collection at the annual Miami Swim Week.

This year the designing duo enlisted local model Manuela Alvarez to headline their show held at the Paraiso Tent inside Collins Park, and amongst the line-up of beautiful models, local model Manuela Alvarez was chosen to open the show.

“I’m so excited that I was able to open the show for these amazing women and to be able to support a Colombian brand like Agua Bendita right here in the United States is truly a dream come true,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez, who recently debuted inside the pages of Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Swimsuit Issue, made history as the first Colombian to appear in the sports magazine and working for ‘Agua Bendita’ during Swim Week was just another major highlight in her modeling career.