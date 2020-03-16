Local Officers Donate Flowers From Cancelled Event to Elderly Amid Coronavirus Crisis

A group of South Florida law enforcement officers found a positive side to their large weekend event being cancelled – donating the flowers to the elderly in their community.

The Jupiter Police Department had their annual Policeman’s Ball called to a halt this weekend as part of an effort by government officials to stop large gatherings. Instead of throwing the fresh flowers away, officers went around the city and donated them to assisted living facilities.

“Everybody’s been really appreciative,” David Schultz of the Jupiter Police Foundation told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. “They’ve been very receptive and appreciate it and it’s just been a really positive thing for us.”

Over 20 boxes of flowers were donated to both private facilities in the city and throughout Palm Beach County as well as the Jupiter Medical Center.