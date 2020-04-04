Local Photographer Captures South Florida Families in Quarantine

A local photographer is documenting the kindness, love and resilience of families in the South Florida community - while following social distancing guidelines, of course.

Jeniffer Castro, whose gigs have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus, is snapping heartwarming portraits of South Florida families from their front porches.

Castro stands six to 10 feet away from the front steps of each family’s home before taking photos.

The snapshots are a way to spark some joy in the days of self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I sometimes want to cry and I’ve just been so excited, it’s been like almost 10 families that I’ve been able to touch,” she said.

Castro, of JC-KC productions, is offering the portraits free of charge, but she and a growing group of volunteer photographers are asking for a minimum donation of $25 in exchange for five edited photos. All proceeds will be donated to D-Brie, a local swimwear company that’s temporarily halting production of bathing suits to create masks for those on the front lines of battling COVID-19.

“Our seamstresses can now continue to provide for their home while also providing a service for our first responders and medical professionals in need,” said Danielle Pinder, founder of D-Brie.

The masks can be washed and bleached daily, Pinder said, and the fusion between the two companies has ignited a sense of community.

Castro says The Front Step Project gives families something to look forward to, and photos are a memento that last a lifetime.

But Castro also wants people who are alone to reach out - she wants to take pictures and have a conversation, even if it’s 20 feet apart.