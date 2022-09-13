Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues

Family and friends have identified a local rapper as one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park, as authorities continued their search for suspects.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday near a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said two men and a teen were killed in the gunfire.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the victims but friends and relatives identified one of the men as Jerome Holmes, a local rapper who went by the name BluHunned.

Friends said he'd recently bought a restaurant nearby on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

"Hopefully they figure out what happened and get to the bottom of it, because he has kids and he is a good person at the end of the day," said one friend who didn't want to be identified.

Courtesy

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene detectives are investigating the motive for the shootings and attempting to determine who is responsible for the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.