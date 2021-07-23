Local Search and Rescue Teams Leave Surfside After Month at Condo Collapse Site

Local search and rescue teams that spent a month deployed at the Surfside condo collapse site departed Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force One, and City of Miami Fire Department's Florida Task Force 2 left the Champlain Towers South Collapse Site.

The teams took part in a procession that left the site around noon.

The teams have been searching the site since the building partially collapsed on June 24, killing at least 97 people.