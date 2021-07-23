Surfside condo collapse

Local Search and Rescue Teams Leave Surfside After Month at Condo Collapse Site

The teams have been searching the site since the building partially collapsed on June 24, killing at least 97 people

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Local search and rescue teams that spent a month deployed at the Surfside condo collapse site departed Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force One, and City of Miami Fire Department's Florida Task Force 2 left the Champlain Towers South Collapse Site.

The teams took part in a procession that left the site around noon.

Local

The teams have been searching the site since the building partially collapsed on June 24, killing at least 97 people.

