Local South Florida Author Writes Best-Selling Book About Leadership and Love

A local author is hoping to spread a message about leadership, through the lens of love.

Pete A. Kennedy grew up on the island of Jamaica before moving to South Florida.

He tells NBC 6 he grew up being taught that no man is an island and that no man should stand alone. He says keeping that in mind is key to building strong leaders in society.

His new, best-selling book titled, “When a Man Loves: A Lifestyle and Leadership Most Men Will Never Experience,” is meant to explore ways to help people find their passion, understand different ways to love and link those teachings to leadership in society and career.

“One of the biggest things is relationships,” said Kennedy. “I was raised no man is an island, no man stands alone and in our community especially, and this book transcends that, into the business forum where relationships are key amongst managers and those that actually lead, directing that back to productivity. So it’s all about connecting and knowing that personal style.”

Kennedy is also the CEO of a Fort Lauderdale-based men’s organization called Educating Men and Youth how to Love and Lead, E.M.Y.L.L.

He is hoping to partner with businesses through his company to develop young men, into leaders and help them reach their full potential.

To learn more information about the group, he can be contacted on Instagram at @PeteAndreKen.

